Laura Mays, PA-C
Laura Mays, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Butler University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Associates in Dermatology7824 Lake Underhill Rd Ste J, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (800) 827-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I can't say enough great things about Laura Mays. I have been seeing Laura since 2004 when she first diagnosed me with 2 melanomas. She took such good care of me then and she still does to this day. I now trust her with the care of my son and my husband. I will follow Laura no matter where she goes, I even went as far as the villages. If you are looking for a dermatologist that truly cares for you and your skin you definitely want to see Laura Mays, PA-C.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University Medical Center/ Riley Children's Hospital
- Butler University
- UCF
