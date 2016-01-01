Dr. Laura McCrea, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura McCrea, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura McCrea, PHD is a Psychologist in Poland, OH.
Dr. McCrea works at
Locations
-
1
Preferred Care Counseling LLC3292 Stones Throw Ave, Poland, OH 44514 Directions (330) 757-3975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCrea?
About Dr. Laura McCrea, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1962597138
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCrea accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCrea works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.