Laura McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura McDonald, APRN
Laura McDonald, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Rosa, CA.
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation3883 Airway Dr Ste 202, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 303-3600
La mejor Dra que conozco mis respetos es excelente y súper acertada, con una gran calidad humana simplemente la mejor
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366637183
Laura McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laura McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura McDonald.
