Overview of Laura McDonald, APRN

Laura McDonald, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Rosa, CA. 

Laura McDonald works at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation in Santa Rosa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura McDonald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation
    3883 Airway Dr Ste 202, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 303-3600

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 02, 2023
La mejor Dra que conozco mis respetos es excelente y súper acertada, con una gran calidad humana simplemente la mejor
Alejandra Martínez — Feb 02, 2023
Photo: Laura McDonald, APRN
About Laura McDonald, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366637183
Frequently Asked Questions

Laura McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Laura McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura McDonald works at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Laura McDonald’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Laura McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura McDonald.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

