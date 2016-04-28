See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Severna Park, MD
Laura McKenna, LCPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Laura McKenna, LCPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Severna Park, MD. 

Laura McKenna works at McKenna Mental Wellness Counseling in Severna Park, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    At Ritchie Court in the Severna Park Wellness Center Suite.
    877 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Ste 202, Severna Park, MD 21146 (410) 684-3806

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Depression

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Ratings & Reviews
Apr 28, 2016
Laura is fantastic. She not only helps me, but she's very understanding. She is always positive and reinforcing the techniques she is giving me. Personally I don't think I would ever see anyone else.
Amanda in College Park, MD — Apr 28, 2016
About Laura McKenna, LCPC

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326467721
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of Maryland--College Park
Undergraduate School

Laura McKenna, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Laura McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura McKenna works at McKenna Mental Wellness Counseling in Severna Park, MD. View the full address on Laura McKenna’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Laura McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura McKenna.

