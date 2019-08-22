Laura McMahon, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura McMahon, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura McMahon, FNP-C
Laura McMahon, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Laura McMahon works at
Laura McMahon's Office Locations
Univ. Family Medicine Center PC4020 JERRY MURPHY RD, Pueblo, CO 81001 Directions (719) 546-3600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think Laura is one of the best FNP’s in Pueblo. She has really helped me with my health issues. She listens and cares about me as a person.
About Laura McMahon, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609008796
Laura McMahon works at
7 patients have reviewed Laura McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
