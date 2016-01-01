See All Nurse Practitioners in Virginia Beach, VA
Laura Melsheimer, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Overview of Laura Melsheimer, FNP

Laura Melsheimer, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Perdue University.

Laura Melsheimer works at REBOOT Functional, Health, Care in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Laura Melsheimer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    REBOOT Functional, Health, Care
    2105 Princess Anne Rd Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 301-6985

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Laura Melsheimer, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 4 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750928586
    Education & Certifications

    • Perdue University
