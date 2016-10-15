Laura Mendez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Mendez, NP
Overview of Laura Mendez, NP
Laura Mendez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Mendez's Office Locations
- 1 12335 Kingsride Ln # 199, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 807-9737
-
2
Optimal Health of Houston8515 Spring Cypress Rd Ste 101, Spring, TX 77379 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Mendez?
For many years I suffered with various health issues with no hope insight, that is until someone suggested to me that I go see Laura Mendez. I am so greatful the day I met her. Laura is very professional, knowledgeable, passionate, and takes the time to truly listen and answer any questions I have. She has literally turned my health issues around and has given me my life back when no one else could! I have total faith and trust in her because I know I am in safe hands. Thank you, Laura! :)
About Laura Mendez, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629066444
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Laura Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.