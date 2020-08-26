See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Family Medicine
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Laura Mendoza, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Laura Mendoza works at Primary Care Specialists of Orlando, LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Specialists of Orlando, LLC
    3165 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 855-2526

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Laura Mendoza, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043720782
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Mendoza, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Mendoza works at Primary Care Specialists of Orlando, LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Laura Mendoza’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Laura Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Mendoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

