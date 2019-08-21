Laura Morse, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Morse, MED
Overview
Laura Morse, MED is a Sex Therapist in Lancaster, PA. They completed their fellowship with The Pennsylvania State University-Lavanda P. Muller Fellowship Of Education
Laura Morse works at
Locations
-
1
Sun Point Lancaster's Sex & Relationship Counseling8 N Queen St Fl 11, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (301) 960-8991Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Morse?
She knows how to help. Best therapist who understood my sex addiction. Really helpeped me a lot
About Laura Morse, MED
- Sex Therapy
- English
- 1073975959
Education & Certifications
- The Pennsylvania State University-Lavanda P. Muller Fellowship Of Education
- Franklin and Marshall College
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Morse works at
5 patients have reviewed Laura Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Morse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.