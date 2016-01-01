Laura Myers, NNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Myers, NNP
Overview of Laura Myers, NNP
Laura Myers, NNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Laura Myers works at
Laura Myers' Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
-
2
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Myers?
About Laura Myers, NNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1174631030
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Myers accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Laura Myers using Healthline FindCare.
Laura Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Myers works at
Laura Myers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.