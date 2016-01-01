Dr. Norton accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Norton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laura Norton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Little River, SC.
Dr. Norton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Little River Medical Center Inc4303 Live Oak Dr, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 663-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norton?
About Dr. Laura Norton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861828170
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norton works at
Dr. Norton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.