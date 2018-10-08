See All Physicians Assistants in Little Rock, AR
Laura O'Hern, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Overview

Laura O'Hern, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Little Rock, AR. 

Laura O'Hern works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic
    10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Laura O'Hern, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1346556511
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

