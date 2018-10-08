Laura O'Hern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura O'Hern, PA-C
Overview
Laura O'Hern, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Little Rock, AR.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE Laura!! Patient focused!! She and her nurse make sure all your needs are met!!
About Laura O'Hern, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1346556511
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
