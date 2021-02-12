See All Psychologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Olivos works at The Olive Tree Center for Child and Family Psychology, LLC in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Olive Tree Center for Child and Family Psychology, LLC
    975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 303, Miami Beach, FL 33140 (305) 792-8168

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Adolescent Counseling
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism Spectrum Disorders

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 12, 2021
A gift to the autism world. She took her time, was patient, understanding and knowledgeable. She's helped my child grow and face his challenges.
Juliette — Feb 12, 2021
About Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D

  Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
  8 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1376943506
Education & Certifications

  The Village For Families and Children
  NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
  Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Olivos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Olivos works at The Olive Tree Center for Child and Family Psychology, LLC in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Olivos’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

