Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
The Olive Tree Center for Child and Family Psychology, LLC975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 303, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 792-8168
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A gift to the autism world. She took her time, was patient, understanding and knowledgeable. She's helped my child grow and face his challenges.
About Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376943506
Education & Certifications
- The Village For Families and Children
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivos speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivos.
