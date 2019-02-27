Laura Otto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Otto, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Otto, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Blue Bell, PA.
Laura Otto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laura L. Otto, LPMHC583 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (267) 405-6803Monday10:00am - 9:00pmTuesday10:00am - 9:00pmWednesday10:00am - 9:00pmThursday10:00am - 9:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Independence Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Otto?
She is great! Easy to talk to.
About Laura Otto, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1417182031
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Otto works at
7 patients have reviewed Laura Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Otto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.