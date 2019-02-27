See All Psychotherapists in Blue Bell, PA
Laura Otto, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Laura Otto, LPC

Psychotherapy
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Otto, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Blue Bell, PA. 

Laura Otto works at Laura L. Otto, LPMHC in Blue Bell, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laura L. Otto, LPMHC
    583 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 405-6803
    Monday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Otto?

    Feb 27, 2019
    She is great! Easy to talk to.
    Warrington, PA — Feb 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Otto, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Otto, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Otto to family and friends

    Laura Otto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Otto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Otto, LPC.

    About Laura Otto, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417182031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Otto works at Laura L. Otto, LPMHC in Blue Bell, PA. View the full address on Laura Otto’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Laura Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Otto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Otto, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.