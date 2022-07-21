Laura Pedone, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Pedone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Pedone, CRNP
Overview of Laura Pedone, CRNP
Laura Pedone, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Laura Pedone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Laura Pedone's Office Locations
-
1
MAT Clinics659 S Salisbury Blvd Ste 4, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 220-0720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Pedone?
This lady right here has more compassion for me then any other nurse or doctor that I have had to come to. She is not only caring, shes through she really makes sure she ask you the questions and talks with you and treats you like your her own. I just love coming to here because I not only trust her I get her understanding and support. I will go where she goes for sure!
About Laura Pedone, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699318493
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Pedone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Pedone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Pedone works at
Laura Pedone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Pedone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Pedone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Pedone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.