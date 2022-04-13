Laura Pembrook, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Pembrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Pembrook, LCPC
Laura Pembrook, LCPC is a Counselor in Arlington Heights, IL.
Authentic Self3365 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste L, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 542-0802
Genuine and Empathic Counseling Services3411 N Kennicott Ave # A1, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 542-0802
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Long wait to see her, but so worth it. Laura challenges me unlike other therapists I have had in the past. I have learned so much about myself since I began therapy with her. I highly recommend her counseling services.
About Laura Pembrook, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1043472160
- The Harbour Inc
- University of Iowa
Laura Pembrook accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Laura Pembrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
23 patients have reviewed Laura Pembrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
