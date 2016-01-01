See All Audiology Technology in Portland, OR
Dr. Laura Polich, PHD

Audiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Laura Polich, PHD is an Audiology in Portland, OR. 

Dr. Polich works at Portland APD in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Portland APD
    1827 NE 44th Ave Ste 130, Portland, OR 97213 (623) 237-5271

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Audiometry
Auditory Processing Disorders
Audiometry
Auditory Processing Disorders

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:
• Anthem

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    About Dr. Laura Polich, PHD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447357801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Polich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Polich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

