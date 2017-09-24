See All Physicians Assistants in Boise, ID
Laura Poly, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Laura Poly, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Poly, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. They completed their fellowship with Nccpa

Laura Poly works at Center For Lifetime Health in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Lifetime Health
    300 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 342-1664
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Poly?

    Sep 24, 2017
    Laura is professional, knowledgeable and thorough. I really appreciated that she was smart and kind.
    Boise, ID — Sep 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Poly, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Poly, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Poly to family and friends

    Laura Poly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Poly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Poly, PA.

    About Laura Poly, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386933513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nccpa
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Poly, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Poly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Poly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Poly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Poly works at Center For Lifetime Health in Boise, ID. View the full address on Laura Poly’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Laura Poly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Poly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Poly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Poly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Poly, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.