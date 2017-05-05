Laura Power has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Power, CRNP
Overview of Laura Power, CRNP
Laura Power, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've always found Laura easy to talk to and straight forward. I find that she takes more time to discuss situations than other physicians.
About Laura Power, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659604411
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Power accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Power has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Laura Power. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Power.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Power, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Power appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.