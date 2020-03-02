See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Laura Quesenberry, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Laura Quesenberry, APRN

Laura Quesenberry, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Quesenberry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 540-3417
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 02, 2020
    I REALLY appreciate how Laura takes time with my visits, checks my file for Tests, & visits ! She seems very invested and recommends changing meds if needed. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND HER, she is trying to find out, what has caused my Small strokes. ———- by Carolyn Russell
    Carolyn Russell in Louisville — Mar 02, 2020
    About Laura Quesenberry, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1528437266
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

