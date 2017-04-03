Laura Romano is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Romano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Romano
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura Romano
Laura Romano is a Nurse Practitioner in Princeton, NJ.
Laura Romano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Laura Romano's Office Locations
-
1
Lifetouch Behavioral Health LLC112 Commons Way Ste 112, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (732) 803-9384
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Romano?
I have been seeing laura for almost 2 years.she is so careing and compassionate. She takes alot of time to help you. And she is totally worth the wait.i dont arrive early just on time and have less waiting time..she is amazing i give her 5 stars
About Laura Romano
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609214584
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Romano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Romano accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Romano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Romano works at
5 patients have reviewed Laura Romano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Romano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Romano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Romano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.