Clinical Psychology
4.2 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Laura Schultz, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Joliet, IL. 

Laura Schultz works at Aim Psychological Services Corp. in Joliet, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aim Psychological Services Corp.
    Aim Psychological Services Corp.
13 Fairlane Dr, Joliet, IL 60435
(312) 802-1956
    • Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2022
    makes you feel relaxed and very easy to talk to..... has the patience of a saint lets you get it ALL out.....one time I actually forgot about a session and she called me at home. she gave me the option of rescheduling or would I like to just take it over the phone, I took the session over the phone cuz I had some serious questions to ask. I was ready to just give up and she gave me the desire to keep right on going. Her best trait I would say is her honesty if you ask her a question she will answer it, whether it's the answer you want to get or not.
    none — Jan 12, 2022
    About Laura Schultz, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548263379
