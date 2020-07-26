See All Clinical Psychologists in Kingwood, TX
Dr. Laura Secrest, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Laura Secrest, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Saint John's Child and Family Development Center

Dr. Secrest works at Laura Secrest, Ph.D., PLLC in Kingwood, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laura Secrest Ph.d. Pllc
    800 Rockmead Dr Ste 175, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 780-4776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2020
    Been seeing her for many many months, she’s everything I need to be a better me
    — Jul 26, 2020
    About Dr. Laura Secrest, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1508992330
    • 1508992330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint John's Child and Family Development Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Saint John's Child and Family Development Center
    Internship
    University of Houston
    • University of Houston
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Secrest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Secrest works at Laura Secrest, Ph.D., PLLC in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Secrest’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Secrest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Secrest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Secrest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Secrest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

