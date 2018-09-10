See All Psychologists in Portland, OR
Laura Separa, MA

Behavioral Therapy
4.7 (69)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Separa, MA is a Behavioral Therapist in Portland, OR. 

Laura Separa works at Pathways Therapy Services in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pathways Therapy Services
    610 SW Alder St Ste 1100, Portland, OR 97205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 443-9172
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 10, 2018
    I highly recommend Laura. She has a remarkable ability to help people discover the best way to overcome challenges. Going to Laura changed my life in a very positive way. I have tremendous gratitude for having been able to have her as my counselor.
    BackpackerNW in Portland, OR — Sep 10, 2018
    Photo: Laura Separa, MA
    About Laura Separa, MA

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578963476
    Frequently Asked Questions

