Dr. Laura Sheridan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheridan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Sheridan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laura Sheridan, PHD is a Psychologist in Nashua, NH.
Dr. Sheridan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foundation Medical Partners, Incorporated19 Tyler St Ste 103, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-5375
-
2
Ls Associates LLC22 Greeley St Ste 9D, Merrimack, NH 03054 Directions (603) 365-4989
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheridan?
Dr Sheridan is spectacular. Her knowledge to specialize in first responders is very good. I have seen her 4 times at this point. She has given me me 3 tools to work with for the issues I am experiencing.
About Dr. Laura Sheridan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003071044
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheridan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheridan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheridan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheridan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheridan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheridan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheridan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheridan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.