Laura Simmons, MFT
Laura Simmons, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Henderson, NV.
Simmons LMFT, LLC9053 S Pecos Rd Ste 2910, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 260-6203
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ms. Simmons help our family through some difficult times several years back. I don't know what we would have done without her. She is an amazing therapist and I would highly recommend her to any family in need of help.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1104847680
- Eastern New Mexico University, Portales, Nm
Laura Simmons speaks Spanish.
