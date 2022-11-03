Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas, Arlington and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
MedFirst - Westover Hills3903 Wiseman Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 681-0126
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
I hate to give her a review that is going to bring more patients to their practise. But to be truthful she is an extremely caring individual, who has brought me healthy results. Do not question her abilities to diagnose you maladies. She was hard to find and now I would not trade her for anyone else!
- University Health System
- University Of Texas, Arlington
Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.