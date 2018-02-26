Laura Slippy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Slippy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Slippy, NP
Overview of Laura Slippy, NP
Laura Slippy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salinas, CA.
Laura Slippy works at
Laura Slippy's Office Locations
Doctors On Duty1212 S Main St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-7777
Dwight W Sievert, MD Inc7131 N 11th St Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 435-0800Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor gave me my mom back. We made more progress in two days than we have in the last 6 years. All of the psychiatrists we went to missed the hallmark signs of my mothers condition exception her. In little as two days she recovered from her debilitating condition. It's a miracle.....
About Laura Slippy, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831195924
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Slippy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Slippy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Slippy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Laura Slippy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Slippy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Slippy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Slippy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.