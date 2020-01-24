See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Laura Stankovic, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laura Stankovic, APRN

Laura Stankovic, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Laura Stankovic works at CareMore in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Stankovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caremore Health Plan
    3041 E Flamingo Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 436-0835

5.0
Jan 24, 2020
Best NP I have ever had. She takes her time with you, discusses issues and sometimes even coaxes you towards health self-improvements. Fun personality (bedside manner)!
Biggy Bee — Jan 24, 2020
About Laura Stankovic, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619490570
Frequently Asked Questions

Laura Stankovic, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Stankovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Laura Stankovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura Stankovic works at CareMore in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Laura Stankovic’s profile.

Laura Stankovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Stankovic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Stankovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Stankovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

