Laura Sweeney, CNM

Midwifery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Laura Sweeney, CNM

Laura Sweeney, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, CO. 

Laura Sweeney works at Midwifery at Rose in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Sweeney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwifery at Rose
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0794
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I’m 36 weeks pregnant and have met with a handful of doctors. Laura Sweeney is my favorite. Her energy, knowledge, attention, and care have by far been the best I’ve experienced. She took her time with me; I didn’t feel rushed; and made this first time mom feel seen.
    Maggie — Dec 16, 2022
    Photo: Laura Sweeney, CNM
    About Laura Sweeney, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619331345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

