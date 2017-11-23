See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Laura Taylor, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Laura Taylor, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Taylor, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

Laura Taylor works at Riverchase Dermatology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL and Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
    7331 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-8810
  2. 2
    Rivercahse Dermatology - Bonita Springs
    25987 S Tamiami Trl Ste 90, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 444-3201
  3. 3
    Naples Health Park
    11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 2280, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 594-9075
  4. 4
    Downtown Naples
    261 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 216-4337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Biopsy
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Taylor?

    Nov 23, 2017
    Laura has been a GOD send to my plight with my issues. She's so kind, empathetic, SYMPATHETIC, and just a great person who truly cares. I've been seeing her for quite a few years now and wouldn't think of going to anyone else. Stellar.
    Valerie Germann in Cape Coral, FL — Nov 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Taylor, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Taylor, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Taylor to family and friends

    Laura Taylor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Taylor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Taylor, ARNP.

    About Laura Taylor, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073827010
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Gulf Coast University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Taylor, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Laura Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Taylor, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.