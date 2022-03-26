Laura Travis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Travis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2801 Palumbo Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 543-4340
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She has gone above and beyond to give me the best care! She is kind, genuine, and won’t rush you through your appointment! I’ve never had any issues getting in to see her or getting in touch with her on mychart.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013495605
Laura Travis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Travis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Travis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Travis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.