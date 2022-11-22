Laura Vandoren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Vandoren, NP
Overview of Laura Vandoren, NP
Laura Vandoren, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Laura Vandoren's Office Locations
University Physicians Group - Women's Health911 W 38th St Ste 202, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-8670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Laura was very helpful and professional. Answered all my questions.
About Laura Vandoren, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184700874
Laura Vandoren accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Vandoren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Laura Vandoren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Vandoren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Vandoren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Vandoren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.