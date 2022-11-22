See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Austin, TX
Laura Vandoren, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Laura Vandoren, NP

Laura Vandoren, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. 

Laura Vandoren works at University Physicians Group Women's Health in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Vandoren's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Physicians Group - Women's Health
    911 W 38th St Ste 202, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-8670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Laura was very helpful and professional. Answered all my questions.
    — Nov 22, 2022
    Photo: Laura Vandoren, NP
    About Laura Vandoren, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184700874
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Vandoren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Vandoren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Vandoren works at University Physicians Group Women's Health in Austin, TX. View the full address on Laura Vandoren’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Laura Vandoren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Vandoren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Vandoren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Vandoren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.