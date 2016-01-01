See All Family Doctors in Menasha, WI
Laura Voigt, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Laura Voigt, NP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Laura Voigt, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menasha, WI. 

Laura Voigt works at ThedaCare Physicians Menasha in Menasha, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Menasha
    2005 Midway Rd, Menasha, WI 54952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4871
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Voigt?

    Photo: Laura Voigt, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Voigt, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Voigt to family and friends

    Laura Voigt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Voigt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Voigt, NP.

    About Laura Voigt, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1467902528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Voigt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Voigt works at ThedaCare Physicians Menasha in Menasha, WI. View the full address on Laura Voigt’s profile.

    Laura Voigt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Voigt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Voigt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Voigt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.