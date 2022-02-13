See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Laura Wendzich, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Laura Wendzich, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Laura Wendzich, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. 

Laura Wendzich works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Wendzich?

    Feb 13, 2022
    I had seen her several times and she was attentive and very helpful! I felt listened to and my concerns were addressed!
    — Feb 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Wendzich, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Wendzich, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Wendzich to family and friends

    Laura Wendzich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Wendzich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Wendzich, PA-C.

    About Laura Wendzich, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1013319854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Wendzich, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Wendzich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Wendzich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Wendzich works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Laura Wendzich’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Laura Wendzich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Wendzich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Wendzich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Wendzich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.