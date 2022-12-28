Laura White, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura White, PA-C
Overview
Laura White, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology (Physician Assistant), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center.
Laura White works at
Locations
-
1
Trinity Vista Dermatology800 8th Ave Ste 326, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 885-8222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura White?
Mrs White moved to new office so I did to. I’ll drive hours to have her. She’s the best skin doctor EVER
About Laura White, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1700047511
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura White has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura White accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura White works at
2 patients have reviewed Laura White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.