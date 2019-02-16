Laura Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Wilson, LPC
Overview
Laura Wilson, LPC is a Counselor in Cumberland, MD.
Locations
-
1
www.footprintstohope.com14508 McMullen Hwy SW Ste B, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 697-4222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Magellan Health Services
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Laura Wilson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1427225473
Education & Certifications
- Frostburg State University
Frequently Asked Questions
13 patients have reviewed Laura Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Wilson.
