Laura Wilson, LPC

Counseling
3.6 (13)
Overview

Laura Wilson, LPC is a Counselor in Cumberland, MD. 

Laura Wilson works at Footprints To Hope Counseling in Cumberland, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    14508 McMullen Hwy SW Ste B, Cumberland, MD 21502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 697-4222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 16, 2019
    About Laura Wilson, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427225473
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Frostburg State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Wilson works at Footprints To Hope Counseling in Cumberland, MD. View the full address on Laura Wilson’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Laura Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

