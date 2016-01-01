See All Vascular Surgeons in Duluth, MN
Laura Winters, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Laura Winters, APRN

Vascular Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Duluth, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laura Winters, APRN

Laura Winters, APRN is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Laura Winters works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Essentia Health
Compare with other Vascular Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Morgan Ziemba, PA-C
Morgan Ziemba, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kailee Holmes, APRN
Kailee Holmes, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Bunch, MD
Dr. Christopher Bunch, MD
2.3 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Essentia Health.

Laura Winters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Ste 157, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 786-8318

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Winters?

    Photo: Laura Winters, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Winters, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Winters to family and friends

    Laura Winters' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Winters

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Winters, APRN.

    About Laura Winters, APRN

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083023899
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Winters, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Winters works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Laura Winters’s profile.

    Laura Winters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Winters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Winters, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.