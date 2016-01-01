See All Physicians Assistants in Avon, IN
Laura Worley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Worley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Avon, IN. 

Laura Worley works at IU Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Avon, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Hendricks Regional Health
These providers are on the medical staff of Hendricks Regional Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Office Center I
    1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 148, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 396-1300
    About Laura Worley, PA-C

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114205572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Worley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Worley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Worley works at IU Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Avon, IN. View the full address on Laura Worley’s profile.

    Laura Worley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Worley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Worley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Worley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

