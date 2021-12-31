See All Nurse Midwives in Bountiful, UT
Laura Zaugg, FNP

Midwifery
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laura Zaugg, FNP

Laura Zaugg, FNP is a Midwife in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Utah | University of Utah and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.

Laura Zaugg works at Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Zaugg's Office Locations

    Lakeview OB/GYN
    620 Medical Dr Ste 340, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5631
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeview Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2021
    Laura is AMAZING. She is fun, spunky, knows her stuff, and makes the whole process of having a baby so easy. Normally I would go to an MD but she was the first one available to see me and I'm so glad she was.
    Madi — Dec 31, 2021
    About Laura Zaugg, FNP

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • 1598831604
    • University of Utah | University of Utah
    Laura Zaugg, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Zaugg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Zaugg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Zaugg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Zaugg works at Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic in Bountiful, UT. View the full address on Laura Zaugg’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Laura Zaugg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Zaugg.

