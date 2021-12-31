Laura Zaugg, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Zaugg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Zaugg, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura Zaugg, FNP
Laura Zaugg, FNP is a Midwife in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Utah | University of Utah and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.

Laura Zaugg's Office Locations
Lakeview OB/GYN620 Medical Dr Ste 340, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5631MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Laura is AMAZING. She is fun, spunky, knows her stuff, and makes the whole process of having a baby so easy. Normally I would go to an MD but she was the first one available to see me and I'm so glad she was.
About Laura Zaugg, FNP
- Midwifery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah | University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Zaugg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Zaugg accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Zaugg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Laura Zaugg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Zaugg.
