Lauraine Kanders, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lauraine Kanders, NP
Lauraine Kanders, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Great Neck, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.
Lauraine Kanders' Office Locations
- 1 Lauraine Kanders Np In Adult # C, Great Neck, NY 11020 Directions (516) 570-7565
House Calls for the Homebound5 Penn Plz, New York, NY 10001 Directions (718) 360-9370
- Humana
About Lauraine Kanders, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225215726
