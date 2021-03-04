Laureen Copfer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laureen Copfer, MFT
Overview
Laureen Copfer, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Uc San Diego, 200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Laureen Copfer was professional, prepared and instrumental in helping me find my way through a very difficulty time in my life. I will be forever grateful for the changes she guided me through to live me live in full again. I would highly recommend her to anyone in need.
About Laureen Copfer, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134511439
Frequently Asked Questions
Laureen Copfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laureen Copfer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laureen Copfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laureen Copfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laureen Copfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.