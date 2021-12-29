See All Physicians Assistants in San Luis Obispo, CA
Lauren Oeser, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.1 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lauren Oeser, PA

Lauren Oeser, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Lauren Oeser works at Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren Oeser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo
    1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-5530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 29, 2021
    Laureen Oeser has been not only my primary care doctor when she was at Dr. Cherry's office but if I have to see a GI doc I won't go unless I can see her. She is very professional and listens very well to what my needs and concerns are. I don't get any of the poor reviews below because I have never had even remotely close to that experience. She is wonderful and caring and extremely helpful.
    Kristin Hansen — Dec 29, 2021
    Photo: Lauren Oeser, PA
    About Lauren Oeser, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1508174046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Oeser, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Oeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Oeser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Oeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Oeser works at Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Lauren Oeser’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Lauren Oeser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Oeser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Oeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Oeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

