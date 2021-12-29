Lauren Oeser, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Oeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Oeser, PA
Overview of Lauren Oeser, PA
Lauren Oeser, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Lauren Oeser's Office Locations
Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 434-5530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Laureen Oeser has been not only my primary care doctor when she was at Dr. Cherry's office but if I have to see a GI doc I won't go unless I can see her. She is very professional and listens very well to what my needs and concerns are. I don't get any of the poor reviews below because I have never had even remotely close to that experience. She is wonderful and caring and extremely helpful.
About Lauren Oeser, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1508174046
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Oeser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Oeser accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Oeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Lauren Oeser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Oeser.
