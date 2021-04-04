See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocala, FL
Laurel Bryant Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Laurel Bryant

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Laurel Bryant

Laurel Bryant is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. 

Laurel Bryant works at Ocala Family Medical Center in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Laurel Bryant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Family Medical Center
    2230 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 237-4133
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laurel Bryant?

    Apr 04, 2021
    Laurel is very down to earth. Takes the time to explain things in a language you can understand. Responds to messages extremely quickly. Very professional and courteous.
    Cindy DeMott — Apr 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laurel Bryant
    How would you rate your experience with Laurel Bryant?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laurel Bryant to family and friends

    Laurel Bryant's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laurel Bryant

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laurel Bryant.

    About Laurel Bryant

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144242694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurel Bryant is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurel Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laurel Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laurel Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laurel Bryant works at Ocala Family Medical Center in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Laurel Bryant’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Laurel Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel Bryant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laurel Bryant?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.