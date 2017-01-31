See All Counselors in Bellingham, WA
Laurel Holmes, MA

Counseling
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Laurel Holmes, MA is a Counselor in Bellingham, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    103 E Holly St Ste 411, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 920-0009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Ego-State Therapy Chevron Icon
Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2017
    Laurel, is the best counselor we've been to. Her advice continues to be practical, obtainable and constructive. My wife and I's relationship has benefited and improved as a result. We've enjoyed her so much we've referred two couples to her.
    Bellingham, WA — Jan 31, 2017
    About Laurel Holmes, MA

    Counseling
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1851431209
    • 1851431209
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bastyr University
    Internship
    Western Washington University
    • Western Washington University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurel Holmes, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurel Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laurel Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Laurel Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel Holmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

