Laurel Lehman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laurel Lehman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sunrise, FL. 

Laurel Lehman works at Pediatric Associates in Sunrise, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise
    4279 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 741-4280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Laurel Lehman, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003031584
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurel Lehman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laurel Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laurel Lehman works at Pediatric Associates in Sunrise, FL. View the full address on Laurel Lehman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Laurel Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel Lehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

