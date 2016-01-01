Laurel McIntyre, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurel McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurel McIntyre, MFT
Overview
Laurel McIntyre, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santee, CA.
Laurel McIntyre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santee Family Counseling Center9905 Prospect Ave, Santee, CA 92071 Directions (619) 449-9937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurel McIntyre?
About Laurel McIntyre, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1548281009
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurel McIntyre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurel McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurel McIntyre works at
3 patients have reviewed Laurel McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel McIntyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.