Dr. Laurel Morris, OD is an Optometrist in Benton, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Clarkson Eyecare109 W 5th St, Benton, KY 42025 Directions (844) 205-9924
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optometry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- Optometry
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.