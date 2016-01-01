Laurel Vanklaveren, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurel Vanklaveren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurel Vanklaveren, LMHC
Overview
Laurel Vanklaveren, LMHC is a Counselor in Bettendorf, IA.
Laurel Vanklaveren works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Rae Counseling Service2435 Kimberly Rd Ste 96, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 396-2625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurel Vanklaveren?
About Laurel Vanklaveren, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1427230283
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurel Vanklaveren accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurel Vanklaveren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurel Vanklaveren works at
3 patients have reviewed Laurel Vanklaveren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel Vanklaveren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel Vanklaveren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel Vanklaveren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.