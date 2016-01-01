See All Counselors in Bettendorf, IA
Laurel Vanklaveren, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Laurel Vanklaveren, LMHC is a Counselor in Bettendorf, IA. 

Laurel Vanklaveren works at Georgia Rae Counseling Service in Bettendorf, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Rae Counseling Service
    2435 Kimberly Rd Ste 96, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 396-2625

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Laurel Vanklaveren, LMHC

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427230283
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurel Vanklaveren, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurel Vanklaveren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laurel Vanklaveren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laurel Vanklaveren works at Georgia Rae Counseling Service in Bettendorf, IA. View the full address on Laurel Vanklaveren’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Laurel Vanklaveren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel Vanklaveren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel Vanklaveren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel Vanklaveren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

