See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Lauren Abramowitz, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lauren Abramowitz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lauren Abramowitz, FNP

Lauren Abramowitz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Lauren Abramowitz works at ACN West - Family Planning Practice in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
3.2 (43)
View Profile
Emilia Asare, NP
Emilia Asare, NP
3.0 (1)
View Profile
Danielle Sheehan
Danielle Sheehan
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Lauren Abramowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ACN West Audubon Primary Care Practice
    21 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 463-2778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lauren Abramowitz?

    Jul 06, 2016
    Lauren listens and takes a holistic approach. I appreciated that she didn't automatically prescribe pills for every problem. I trust her decision-making and also enjoy her excellent people skills.
    Edav in New York, NY — Jul 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lauren Abramowitz, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lauren Abramowitz, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lauren Abramowitz to family and friends

    Lauren Abramowitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lauren Abramowitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lauren Abramowitz, FNP.

    About Lauren Abramowitz, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548670227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Abramowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Abramowitz works at ACN West - Family Planning Practice in New York, NY. View the full address on Lauren Abramowitz’s profile.

    Lauren Abramowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Abramowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Abramowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Abramowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lauren Abramowitz, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.